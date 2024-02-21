Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 717,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.