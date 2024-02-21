CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,216.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,216 ($78.27) and last traded at GBX 6,140 ($77.31), with a volume of 647715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,156 ($77.51).

CRH Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,526.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,944.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,013.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

