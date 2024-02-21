Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,811.04

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,811.04 ($60.58) and traded as high as GBX 5,081.22 ($63.98). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 4,999 ($62.94), with a volume of 250,895 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,821.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,811.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,596.40, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

