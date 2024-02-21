CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of CrowdStrike worth $209,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $323.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.42.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

