CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $233.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.