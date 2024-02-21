CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,610,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,085,453 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.74% of CSX worth $449,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.