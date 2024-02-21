Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $261.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $71,268,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $70,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.