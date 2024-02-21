Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $234.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

