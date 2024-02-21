Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.
In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
