Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

