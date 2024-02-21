Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Position Increased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

