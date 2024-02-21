Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 7,615 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

