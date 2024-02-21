Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 7,615 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.