Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $861.13 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

