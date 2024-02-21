Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $387.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $381.00 to $387.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.26.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $357.57 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.