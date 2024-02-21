DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 58,409 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $259,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $184,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

