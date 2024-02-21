DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 254 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $595.31 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.10 and a 200-day moving average of $518.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.