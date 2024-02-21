DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 45,805 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.