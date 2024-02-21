DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,578 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

