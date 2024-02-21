DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1,227.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $242.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

