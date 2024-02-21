DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $260.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

