DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.21 Million Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.29% of Afya worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Afya by 160.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

