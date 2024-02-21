DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.77 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

IP stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

