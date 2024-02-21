DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

