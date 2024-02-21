DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,314 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

