DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 366 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

