Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,517 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

