Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.