Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,750 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Ally Financial worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,150,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,708,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

