Deutsche Bank AG Sells 192,900 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 192,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,076 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

