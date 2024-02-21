Deutsche Bank AG Sells 80,524 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,524 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.98% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,292,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

