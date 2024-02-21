Deutsche Bank AG Sells 923,913 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923,913 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,880,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,300,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,334 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

