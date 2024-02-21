Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,105,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Devon Energy worth $236,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
