Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,105,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Devon Energy worth $236,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

