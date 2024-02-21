Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc Trading Down 3.0 %

Digimarc stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

