Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $758.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 426.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

