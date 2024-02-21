Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Domino’s Pizza worth $62,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $417.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $439.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

