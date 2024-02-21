DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 759.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 657,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 580,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 168.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.5 %

DoorDash stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

