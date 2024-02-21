Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.5 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030,852 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.