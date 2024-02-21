Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DORE opened at GBX 86 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.22. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,453.33.

Insider Activity at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,828.51). 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

