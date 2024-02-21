DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of DTE Energy worth $221,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 173.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

