Dudley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

