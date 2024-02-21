Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 169,539 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $3,851,926.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,815,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,858,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

