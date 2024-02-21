e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,287.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:ELF opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

