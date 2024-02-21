Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $546.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
