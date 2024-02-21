EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

