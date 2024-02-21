EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

