Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
