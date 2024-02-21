Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

