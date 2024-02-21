Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,711,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814,668 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

