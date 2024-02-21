Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $686,432.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.55.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

