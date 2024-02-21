Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 262,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $219.19 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

