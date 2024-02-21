Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as low as C$8.28. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 508,153 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

